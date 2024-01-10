Nifty, Sensex Close Higher For Second Straight Day Led By Reliance: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher for the second straight day on Tuesday after a volatile session led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries hitting a record high.

The Nifty 50 closed 73.85 points, or 0.34%, higher at 21,618.70, while the Sensex gained 0.38%, or 271.50 points, to end at 71,657.71.

"The Nifty index bounced back strongly from its important support at 21,500, indicating that the bulls are quite active at this level. The Nifty closed at 21,623, near its resistance," said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

"If it manages to close above 21,700–21,750, we might see the Nifty reaching 22,000. For those looking to buy Nifty, the recommended range is between 21,550 and 21,600, with a stop loss at 21,480 for a target of 21,750," he said.