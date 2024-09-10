Nifty, Sensex Close Higher For Second Day Led By Infosys, Airtel: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices extended their rally to close higher for the second session in a row on Tuesday, led by gains in the IT sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 104.70 points, or 0.42% higher, at 25,041.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended higher by 361.75 points, or 0.44%, at 81,921.29.

The Nifty rose as much as 0.78% to 25,130.50, and the Sensex gained 0.78% to hit an intraday high of 82,196.55.

"The markets saw a one-way upmove after a knee-jerk reaction in the opening trade; however, towards the end of the trading session, the Nifty pared half of its gains to settle at 25,041.10 with gains of 104.70 points," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers.

"As indicated yesterday, the index has tested the higher end of the resistance zone, i.e., 25,100; a firm close above the same is a must to confirm a trend continuation, while on the downside, a level of 24,850 will act as immediate support," he said.