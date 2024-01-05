Nifty, Sensex Close Higher As L&T, TCS, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 179 points or 0.25%, higher at 72,026.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points or 0.24%, to end at 21,710.80.

The Sensex hit an intraday high of 72,156.48 and the Nifty touched 21,749.60.