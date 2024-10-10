Nifty, Sensex Close Higher Ahead Of TCS Q2 Results, US CPI Data: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices of India closed with little gains on Thursday as the markets look forward to the earnings of the country's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., to be released later in the day. Inflation data from the US after market hours will also be a key monitorable.

Intraday, the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex rose around 0.6%. The Nifty ended 0.07%, or 16.50 points up at 24,998.45 and Sensex advanced 0.18%, or 144.3 points to close at 81,611.4.

Ahead of its September quarter results, TCS shares closed 0.6% lower at Rs 4,227.40 per share.

"Indian equities commenced the weekly expiry day on a firm note and compounded the morning gains, but once again failed to hold on and remained rangebound for the rest of the session," said Aditya Gaggar director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt. "Nothing has changed, that is, support and resistance are very well-placed, that is, 24,900 and 25,200, and breakout on either sides will provide a clear picture."