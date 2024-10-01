Nifty, Sensex Close Flat After Volatile Session As M&M, Infosys Cap Decline: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices extended fall to a third session as shares of heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank weighed on them. The Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

The Nifty ended 0.05% or 13 points lower at 25,796.90 and the Sensex closed 0.04% or 33.49 points lower at 84,266.29.