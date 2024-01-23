Nifty, Sensex Close At Lowest Level In Over A Month: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses, and ended at the lowest level in over a month, tracking a decline in shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 333 points, or 1.54%, lower at 21,238.80—the lowest level since Dec. 20, 2023. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, down at 70,370.55—the lowest since Dec. 13, 2023.

Intraday, the Nifty 50 touched a low of 21,192.60, and the Sensex fell to 70,234.55.

"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is weak but oversold. For the traders now, 21,350/70,700 would be the key level to watch out, as long as its trading below the same, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below which, the market could correct till 21,100-21,000/70,000-69,750. On the flip side, above 21,350/70,700, one minor pullback rally possible till 21,425-21,445/70,900-71,000," said Shrikant Chouhan, head-equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.