Nifty 50 Companies Lose Over Rs 4 Lakh Crore M-Cap After SEBI's F&O Curbs, Middle East Tensions: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw their worst session on Thursday since Aug. 5 as the Securities Exchange Board unveiled curbs on futures and options trading, which dented the risk appetite of investors. Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Moreover, a rise in safe-haven assets like the US Treasury yields and the dollar index in the wake of geopolitical tension in the Middle East pressured risky assets like emerging markets' stocks.

The market cap of the Nifty 50 companies declined by Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 200.94 lakh crore, according to data on the National Stock Exchange.

The Nifty 50 ended 546.80 points or 2.12% lower at 25,250.10, and the Sensex ended 1,769.19 points or 2.10% down at 82,497.10.

The Nifty 50 index declined 2.20% to 25,230.30, and the Sensex fell 2.17% to 82,434.02.

One reason behind today's fall is that money is shifting from India to China after it announced measures to stimulate the struggling country. This helped Chinese markets rally. Investors are catching up on the weightage gap between India and China, said Vaibhav Sanghavi, CEO, ASK Hedge Solution.

Secondly, from a fundamental perspective, earnings are likely to be weaker than expected for the second quarter. Sanghavi said.

US futures declined as tensions escalated in the Middle East as Israel attacked central Beirut. Market participants await US weekly jobless claims data, due to be published later today, and non-farm payroll data on Friday.

December futures contract of Dow Jones traded 0.4% lower at 42,363.00 as of 3:30 pm when futures contract of S&P 500 was down 0.3% at 5,742.5 and that of Nasdaq 100 was 0.4% lower at 19,928.50.