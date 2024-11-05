Nifty, Sensex Record Best Day In Six Weeks As Banks Rally: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices recovered during the last two hours of trade on Tuesday, recording their best session since Sept. 20, supported by rising banking stocks, even as global market participants await the outcome of the US election.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.91%, or 217.95 points, higher at 24213.30, and Sensex ended 0.88%, or 694.39 points, higher at 79476.63. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell as much as 0.6% each.

Market participants now look forward to the US election outcome due tonight, according to Shrisha Acharya, vice president at Anand Rathi Global Finance. The Trump card, coupled with potential Republican control, could shoot US yields higher due to anticipated increases in deficit spending, inflation risks, and potential tax cuts, Acharya said.

On the other hand, Harris’ rise has been met with a stock market rally glued on expectations of economic stability and controlled inflation, with more predictable fiscal policy likely to help in a soft landing, he said. "In any case, a contested election, which remains probable, could extend market uncertainty, magnifying volatility across the equity and bond market until the winner stands tall," Acharya said.