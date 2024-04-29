Nifty, Sensex At Day's High Led By ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Monday, led by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. The increase in banking stocks supported benchmark indices.

As of 12:04 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 139.30 points, or 0.62%, higher at 22,559.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 653.07 points, or 0.89%, to trade at 74,383.23. The Nifty has risen 0.65% to hit an intraday high of 22,557.30, and the Sensex gained 0.90% to touch a high of 74,390.20 so far on Monday.

Asian markets were mostly higher in cautious trade this morning ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled this week, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

"The Indian market opened on a positive note, following firm cues from global markets. The momentum breadth remained positive on subdued market breadth volume, indicating lower accumulation than in the previous upswings," Bagkar said. "Technically, the price action (on Nifty) has an immediate support zone from 22,300-22,230, and sustenance above this zone will allow the index to continue to attract bullish momentum."