Nifty Rises For Fifth Consecutive Session As ITC, Airtel, HUL Lead Gains: Market Wrap

Benchmark stock indices ended Wednesday's choppy session on a positive note, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording a five-day winning streak as ITC Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 71.35 points, or 0.29% higher at 24,770.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 102.44 points, or 0.13% higher at 80,905.30.

Intraday, Nifty rose 0.30% to 24,773.25, and Sensex rose 0.13% to 80,905.89. For the entire session, the Nifty 50 moved in the 133.45 point range, and the Sensex in the 326.45 point range.

"For the index, the view remains the same, that is, heading towards 24,870 (range breakout target), while the support level shifted higher to 24,640," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.