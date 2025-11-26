Nifty Rises 1%, Sensex Surges Nearly 900 Points: Five Reasons Why Stock Market Is Rising Today

The Indian stock market snapped three day losing streak to rise over 1% on Wednesday, buoyed by positive global cues and surge in PSU bank and metal stocks.

The Nifty 50 surged 1.20% to hit 26,195.40, while the Sensex climbed over 950 points to 85,582.40. This comes after the Asian market mirrored the gains in the Wall Street.

Nifty recovered 350 points from the day's low and is just 90 points away from its all-time high as of 1:19 p.m.

"Global sentiment remains constructive, supported by expectations of a potential U.S. rate cut and broadly stable Asian markets, keeping the overall tone cautiously optimistic," said Hitesh Tailor, Research analyst, Choice Broking.

Volatility index VIX had fallen over 4% at 1:00 p.m.