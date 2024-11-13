Trade Setup For Nov. 14: Nifty Sees Resistance At 23,800, Analysts Caution Against Further Downside
The surge in the inflation rate dampened hopes of a rate cut next month, adding to concerns over muted earnings and sustained FII outflow, which intensified the market’s decline.
The NSE Nifty 50's immediate support level stands at 23,500, with further support near 23,300–23,200, while the key resistance is positioned around 23,800, followed by a stronger resistance at 23,850, according to analysts.
"We are of the view that the current market texture is weak but oversold," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "Hence, we could expect one quick intraday pullback rally from the current levels."
Chouhan emphasised that the 200-day simple moving average or the 23,500/77,500 levels would serve as a crucial support zone, above which a technical bounce back could lead the index to 23,800–23,850/78,300–78,500. "However, a decisive breach below 23,500/77,500 could see the index slide to 23,380–23,350/77,200–77,000," he said.
Further technical analysis indicates that the Nifty broke below last week's low of 23,816, maintaining levels below 23,800, which triggered a fresh breakdown, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
The index is testing its 200-day-exponential-moving-average support at around 23,540. A strong break below 23,500 can push the index further down to 23,300–23,200, where a trend line support is positioned, according to Yedve.
Overall, the market sentiment appears to be negative, but we'll have to see how the Nifty behaves around the 200-DEMA support.Hrishikesh Yedve
Indian benchmark indices approached key correction levels from their peak on Sept. 27, according to Ameya Ranadive, senior technical analyst at StoxBox. "The surge in the inflation rate dampened hopes of a rate cut next month, adding to concerns over muted earnings and sustained FII outflow, which intensified the market’s decline," he said.
The Bank Nifty concluded the day on a negative note at 50,088 levels. "Technically, the index, on a daily scale, has formed a bearish candle and broke the short-term consolidation band of 50,500 to 52,580, indicating further weakness," Yedve said. "Thus, any bounce near 50,500–50,550 will act as stiff resistance for Bank Nifty."
"However, Bank Nifty established support near its 200-DEMA, which is at 49,900, while the previous support base is near 49,650. Overall, Bank Nifty seems weak in the short term as long as the index remains below 50,600," Yedve said.
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses to the fifth straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty ended 324.40 points or 1.36% down at 23,559.05, the lowest level since June 24. The Sensex closed 984.23 points or 1.25% lower at 77,690.95, the lowest since June 24.
The market–cap of Nifty 50 companies fell Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 188.07 lakh crore as the index entered correction zone, as the index ended at over four–month low for the second session in a row. The benchmark large–cap gauge declined over 10% from its life high of 26,277.35.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.38 against the US dollar on Wednesday, holding near its all-time low of 84.4162. It closed at 84.39 on Tuesday.
This comes as the Reserve Bank of India continues its efforts to stabilise the currency, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors, and Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.