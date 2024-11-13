Trade Setup For Nov. 14: Nifty Sees Resistance At 23,800, Analysts Caution Against Further Downside

The NSE Nifty 50's immediate support level stands at 23,500, with further support near 23,300–23,200, while the key resistance is positioned around 23,800, followed by a stronger resistance at 23,850, according to analysts.

"We are of the view that the current market texture is weak but oversold," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "Hence, we could expect one quick intraday pullback rally from the current levels."

Chouhan emphasised that the 200-day simple moving average or the 23,500/77,500 levels would serve as a crucial support zone, above which a technical bounce back could lead the index to 23,800–23,850/78,300–78,500. "However, a decisive breach below 23,500/77,500 could see the index slide to 23,380–23,350/77,200–77,000," he said.

Further technical analysis indicates that the Nifty broke below last week's low of 23,816, maintaining levels below 23,800, which triggered a fresh breakdown, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

The index is testing its 200-day-exponential-moving-average support at around 23,540. A strong break below 23,500 can push the index further down to 23,300–23,200, where a trend line support is positioned, according to Yedve.