Nifty Rejig: Hero Moto, Bharti Airtel To Witness Inflows; ICICI Bank, BEL To See Outflows

Among stocks witnessing inflows due to the rejig, Hero MotoCorp leads with estimated flows of $92 million, equivalent to 2.1 times its average daily volume (ADV).

Other auto and consumption names impacted include:

Eicher Motors: $82 million (2.4x ADV)

Maruti Suzuki: $82 million (1.6x ADV)

Asian Paints: $81 million (2.5x ADV)

Hindalco: $81 million (2.0x ADV)

State Bank of India is also seeing inflows of $74 million, though at a relatively lower 0.8x ADV, indicating more modest volume impact.

Banking and financial stocks also feature prominently. Expected inflows include:

Bharti Airtel: $72 million (0.6x ADV)

Kotak Mahindra Bank: $63 million (1.1x ADV)

Federal Bank: $71 million (3.5x ADV)

AU Small Finance Bank: $69 million (3.1x ADV)

The high flow-to-ADV ratios for Federal Bank and AU SFB suggest sharper trading activity as the rejig is implemented.