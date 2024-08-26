Nifty Registers Longest Gaining Streak In Over A Year: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 logged its longest stretch of gaining streak in more than a year to end above the psychologically crucial 25,000 mark on Monday after 16 sessions and the S&P BSE Sensex extended its gains for the fifth consecutive session. The rally came after dovish commentary by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium, which confirmed a September rate cut in the US.

The Nifty closed 187.45 points or 0.76%, higher at 25,010.60 and the Sensex was 611.90 points or 0.75%, up at 81,698.11. Both indices closed at their highest levels since Aug. 1.

The Nifty ended higher for the eighth consecutive session, its best streak since the eight sessions that ended on July 6. During the day, the Nifty and the Sensex gained 0.9% each to 25,043.80 and 81,824.27, respectively.