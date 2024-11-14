Nifty Records Longest Losing Streak In Over A Month; HUL, ITC Top Draggers: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex ended lower for the second consecutive week in a row on Thursday as earnings from India Inc. continued to weigh on investors' sentiment.

Increase in safe–haven assets like the dollar index and the US treasury yields weighed on risk assets like emerging markets' equities, which affected Indian stock markets as well.

The Nifty 50 closed lower for the sixth session in a row and recorded the worst declining streak since Oct. 7. It ended 26.35 points or 0.11% lower at 23,532.70. The Sensex closed 110.64 points or 0.14% down at 77,580.31.

During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.50% to 23,675.90, and the Sensex rose 0.47% to 78,055.52.

The NSE India Volatility Index fell 13.14% to 13.41, the lowest since Nov. 12. It ended 4.28% lower at 14.78.

The NSE Nifty FMCG declined 1.66% to 55,708.30, the lowest since June 5. The index ended 1.53% down at 55,782.70.