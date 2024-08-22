Nifty Records Best Winning Streak In Three Months: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices pared some of their morning gains but still managed to close higher on Thursday, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording its best streak since the six sessions that ended on May 23.

The Nifty closed 41.30 points or 0.17%, higher at 24,811.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.18% or 147.89 points up at 81,053.19. Both indices recorded their highest closing since Aug. 1.

"The index (Nifty) has virtually touched the target of 24,870," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said. "The range of 24,850–25,000 is a bearish gap zone and considering a one-way rally from the past five sessions, a pullback can be anticipated where the index will find support at 24,720."