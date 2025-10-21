Nifty Realty The Top Sectoral Loser During Diwali Muhurat Trading

Within the index, Mahindra Life had marked the deepest losses among the lot with nearly 1% of losses. Counters that closely followed these losses were Godrej Properties, Phoneix Mills and DLF.

The names trading in the green as of 2:18 p.m was Raymond, Sunteck Reality, Lodha and Brigade Enterprieses.

As the customary Muhurat day trade gets underway, Vardhman Special Steels, Tata Investments, DCB Bank and Blackbuck have emerged as some of the buzzing stocks.

DCB Bank, in particular, has been in focus for the last few trading sessions, with the stock seeing a rally of almost 20% in the last two sessions. The scrip is trading with gains of more than 7% on Muhurat day, thanks to a stellar second-quarter earnings.

Within the Nifty 50, the top gainer is Cipla, marking nearly 2% gains, while Bajaj Finserv closely follows these gains. Big names holding the index up near the year's high are Axis Bank, Infosys that have risen nearly 1% in trade so far.

Further, the names dragging the index was Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Max Health, declining nearly 1%. Other names in the red as of 2:30 p.m. are Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., among others.

The decline in the Nifty Realty index compared to a 0.22% advance in the benchmark index Nifty 50 as of 2:19 p.m.