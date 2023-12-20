Nifty Realty Riding High: What's Next?

The implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act has aided in driving the market share of branded players in the sector, with the weak and unorganised players unable to adhere to the compliance norms.

The share of new launches by tier-1 developers increased from 41% in 2015 to approximately 56% in 2018, according to Anarock.

HSBC sees further consolidation in 2024, as branded players are increasingly adopting joint development to bring projects faster to the market.