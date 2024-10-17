Nifty Realty Plunges Nearly 4% As Oberoi Realty, Lodha And Others Drag

The NSE Nifty Realty declined nearly 4% and was the worst performing sector on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Oberoi Realty Ltd., and Macrotech Developers Ltd. share prices dragged the indices the most.

The market capitalisation of realty stocks on NSE declined Rs 2,364.54 crore to Rs 6.87 lakh crore as of 12:45 p.m.

The NSE Nifty Realty declined 3.57% to 1,046.20. With Thursday's decline, the Nifty Realty snapped a three–day gaining streak. In three days to Oct 16, the index gained 2.61%.

The index was trading 3.28% lower at 1,049.20 as of 12:46 p.m. The index gained 71.66% in 12 months, and 33.91% year-to-date. The relative strength index of Nifty Realty was 46.15.