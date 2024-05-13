Nifty Pullback Good Enough For Long Positions, Says Analyst

The pullback in the NSE Nifty 50 on Monday after last week's selloff provides an opportunity to take long positions even as the election-related nervousness may continue to weigh on sentiments, according to analysts.

The comments come as the benchmark indices recovered from the day's low to close higher for a second consecutive session. The volatility index hit an intra-day high of 21.48 before closing at 18.47.

"The pullback looks good enough to initiate long positions," Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity at KRChoksey Shares and Securities Pvt., told NDTV Profit. "One gets the feeling that the 1,000-point selloff witnessed in the last few trading sessions has halted."

Kapadia held 21,834 as the important support level for the Nifty. "This warrants selective long positions. But India VIX needs to pull down a bit," he said.