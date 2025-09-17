Nifty PSU Bank Near 52-Week High: What's Behind PSB Stocks' Surge, Is There More Upside?

Public sector banks extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index surging 2.7% to hit an over one-month high. Wednesday's close took the index close to its 52-week high.

The rally was led by Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, and State Bank of India, as investor sentiment turned positive after government assurance on stake holding and strong sector fundamentals.

Bank of Maharashtra gained 4.09%, touching an intraday high of Rs 57.46 on the NSE. Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and Canara Bank also saw gains of up to 2.7%. PNB added nearly 2% to reach an intraday high of Rs 110.48, while SBI extended its momentum on sustained investor appetite.

The surge in PSU bank stocks followed comments by M Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, who clarified that there was no proposal to reduce the government’s stake in PSBs below 51%. This reassurance quelled market concerns about potential aggressive stake dilution.

"The move is aimed at meeting SEBI’s 25% minimum public shareholding norm, which requires the government to pare its stake by offering more shares to the public," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst at Livelong Wealth.

Analysts expect this to happen through selective stake sales while retaining majority control.

"Improved credit growth, healthy earnings, and government commitment to maintain over 51% ownership in PSU banks have boosted investor confidence," said Om Ghawalkar, market analyst at Share.Market.