Nifty Posts Record Closing High For Fifth Session, M&M, Maruti Suzuki Rise: Market Wrap 

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended their record run to the sixth session intraday on Thursday, led by gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The benchmarks have been touching fresh highs since Sept. 19 and robbed the charm of new highs from market participants.

The Nifty 50 ended 211.90 points, or 0.81% higher at 26,216.05, and the Sensex ended 666.25 points, or 0.78% higher at 85,836.12. Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.

In Thursday's session, Nifty rose 0.95% to a record high of 26,250.90, and Sensex rose 0.89% to a fresh high of 85,167.56 intraday.

The Nifty Bank rose as much as 0.68% to a high of 54,467.35 as the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Ltd. led. The index ended 0.33% higher at 54,281.50, marking the highest close.