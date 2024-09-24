Nifty Posts Muted Close After 26,000 Milestone: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices ended on a flat note after the NSE Nifty 50 hit the crucial 26,000-mark for the first time in the last hour of trade. Despite this, the index managed to record its highest close in the third consecutive session.

The Nifty recorded its highest closing at 25,940.4, up 0.01%, or 1.35 points and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.02%, or 14.57 points at 84,914.04.

Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex rose around 0.3% to hit their new record highs of 26,011.55 and 84,639.23, respectively.

It took 37 sessions for the Nifty to cover 1,000 points from the 25,000 mark. Tuesday's gains were led by metal stocks after China's central bank announced a slew of measures to boost the world's second-largest economy.

"Several factors contributed to this rally, including strong corporate earnings, resilient macroeconomic indicators, and increased foreign institutional investor inflows," said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.