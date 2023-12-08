Nifty Off Day's High After Crossing 21,000: Midday Market Update

Benchmark indices were off their highs through midday after the Nifty 50 crossed the crucial 21,000 mark and Sensex hit its fresh lifetime high as shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Infosys Ltd., however, drove gains in the benchmarks.

Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit their fresh life highs of 21,006.10 and 69,888.33, respectively. At 12:06 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.4%, or 262.71 points higher at 69,784.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.3%, or 63 points at 20,964.