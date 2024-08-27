Nifty Nears Record High To Notch Best Rally In Over 16 Months: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices extended gains by midday on Tuesday, buoyed by financial service stocks, while technology stocks continued to rise on the US Federal Reserve Chair's dovish tilt last week.

The Nifty 50 index was about 10 points shy of hitting a fresh record high as of 11:55 a.m., after reclaiming the 25,000 level in the previous session.

As of 11:40 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 52 points, or 0.2%, higher at 25,060, and the BSE Sensex was up 190 points, or 0.23%, at 81,888. Intraday, Nifty rose 0.25% to 25,073, and Sensex rose 0.27% to 81,919.

The information technology gauge, Nifty IT, rose for the second consecutive day after Jerome Powell said "time has come" for September rate cuts, boosting business prospects for domestic firms. The index closed 1.4% on Monday and rose as much as 0.66% during the session.

As long as 24,919–24,870 holds for Nifty, there are still hopes of a push towards our first objective of 25,075 or 25,150, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

If geopolitical tensions cause dips in the market, DIIs and retail investors are likely to buy that dip, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Financials, particularly banking and other rate-sensitive sectors like housing and automobiles, are the likely preferred sectors for institutional buying."