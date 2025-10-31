Nifty Metal’s Record Run — Are Valuations Flashing Warning Signs?

The Nifty Metal Index has gained 24.04% so far this year, making it the top-performing sectoral index on the NSE in 2025. The advance far outpaced the 9.4% rise in the Nifty 50 over the same period. The metal index has also been hitting fresh records during the last few sessions.

The rally was led by Hindalco Industries, which climbed 42.97%, followed by Hindustan Copper at 40.47%, JSW Steel at 34.22%, and Tata Steel at 33.54%.