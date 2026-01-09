Nifty May Touch 28,500 By Year End, Says Citi Expecting Broad-Based Earnings Recovery — Check Sectoral Picks

Citi expects operating income growth of around 11% across its coverage universe in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by a mixed but improving recovery in consumption, accelerating loan growth in financials, benefits of rupee depreciation for IT services, steady momentum in capital goods and reasonable growth in the typically volatile commodities space as per its latest note.

The brokerage's overweight sectors include banks, telecom, autos, healthcare and defence, while it remains underweight on consumer staples and IT services. The brokerage has set a Nifty December 2026 target of 28,500, valuing the index at 20x one-year forward P/E.

The brokerage says management commentary on the durability of consumption recovery and signs of stable asset quality will be key themes this earnings season. While Indian equity valuations are not cheap in absolute terms, Citi notes they look reasonable in a relative context versus long-term averages, especially as India has significantly underperformed emerging markets over the past year.