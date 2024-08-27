Nifty May Touch 26,000 In Two Months Despite Resistance, Says Hemen Kapadia

Benchmark index Nifty is likely to touch the 26,000 mark in the next two months despite some resistance, according to Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity at KR Choksey Securities.

Banking stocks and Reliance Industries Ltd. are expected to drive the rally in the key index, the ace market analyst told NDTV Profit.

The 50-share index closed at 25,010.60, up 187.45 points or 0.76%, on Monday, extending the rally for eight straight days and marking its longest gaining streak in a year.

On the Nifty 50 reaching an all-time high level, Kapadia suggested that investors should follow a stock-specific approach. “The previous all-time high is going to provide some resistance in the coming week. I think one should be stock-specific rather than market-specific. It is going to be a bit choppy, not the way the market has behaved today,” he said.