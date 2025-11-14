Nifty Likely To See Christmas Rally Amid Double-Digit Q3 Growth And Trade Talks, Says Saurabh Mukherjea

The Indian equity markets are expected to see a rally in the coming weeks, aided by multiple factors, including the potential progress in Indo-US trade negotiations, the impact of GST rate cuts and Q3 earnings, among others, according to investment expert Saurabh Mukherjea.

Benchmark Nifty 50 is expected to see a year-end uplift with a strong Christmas rally, as the December quarter is likely to deliver double-digit growth for the first time in several quarters, Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment, said on Friday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, he emphasised that while the September quarter showed 8 to 9% earnings growth, the third quarter will see an upheaval driven by policy support, impact of GST reforms and rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“I believe the December quarter will be a double-digit quarter. With the GST cut and greater policy proactivity from the government in stoking consumption, there is reason to believe the earnings downturn of the past two and a half years is behind us. If the US-India free trade agreement comes on top of that and the RBI implements a rate cut, there are plenty of reasons for the market to have a strong Christmas rally,” the ace investor noted.