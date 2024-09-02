Nifty IT Hits New Record Amid CLSA's Cautious Outlook On India Tech Firms

The NSE Nifty IT hit a lifetime high of 43,079.70 led by gains in HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Despite the surge in the sector, brokerage CLSA remains cautious, with the latest analysis pointing to a mixed outlook influenced by potential opportunities coming out of the evolving Nvidia ecosystem.

Nvidia's stellar performance in the second quarter of 2024, with 122% year-on-year revenue growth, has underscored its pivotal role in the AI revolution. Major global players like ServiceNow and SAP have already integrated Nvidia chips into their platforms.

Indian IT giants like HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro have proactively partnered with Nvidia, positioning themselves as key system integrators in this evolving landscape.