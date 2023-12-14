Nifty IT At 52-Week High As Fed Pivot Signal Boosts Sentiment

Shares of Indian information technology companies surged tracking tech surge in the U.S. as a rate cut pivot by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosts expectations of higher client spending.

The Nifty IT index surged over 3% to a 52-week high on Thursday as the Fed guided for three rate cuts in 2024.

U.S. tech stocks zoomed and Nasdaq closed 1.8% higher. Slowing inflation and rate cut bets boosted sentiment for the Indian IT industry as the U.S. is its biggest market.