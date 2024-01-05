Nomura Expects Nifty To Hit 24,260 In 2024

NSE Nifty 50 may hit 24,260 by year-end, returning 12% in 2024, with any short-term correction presenting as a buying opportunity, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

The base case factors are continued disinflation and a fall in yields, a modest slowdown in growth globally, benign oil and commodity prices, and a favourable outcome in the Lok Sabha election, the research firm said in a note on Thursday.

"We expect India's valuation to remain at higher-than-historical levels, supported by macro stability, greater visibility on earnings, and stronger flows," it said.