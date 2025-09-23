Nifty At Make-Or-Break Level: India VIX Jumps 5%—Sign Of Concern? Will Nifty IT Rebound? Know Stock Of The Day

The week began on a predictable note for Indian equity benchmark indices, as a knee-jerk reaction was seen on the back of the H-1B visa announcement. The Nifty 50 opened lower but soon witnessed a smart recovery, climbing above the 25,300 mark. However, the rebound lost steam in the latter part of the sessions, with a sharp sell-off dragging the index to an intraday low of 25,151—an important support level. The index finally settled at 25,202.35, down 0.49%. Most sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty IT plunging 2.95%, its steepest single-day fall since April 2025.

On the daily chart, the index continued its pattern of lower highs and lower lows, forming a bearish candle with a sizable upper shadow. At present, the index is trading near a make-or-break zone. The 25,037-25,150 range is a crucial support band, marked by the confluence of the double-bottom neckline, an opening upside gap observed on the daily chart, and a 38.2% retracement of the rally from 24,405 to the recent swing high of 25,449. As long as this zone holds, traders may consider long positions around these levels. On the upside, resistance is expected in the 25,330-25,360 zone. A decisive close above this range would break the sequence of lower highs and lows seen in the recent sessions, giving bulls momentum to push towards the level of 25,550.