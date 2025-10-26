Nifty In Technical Charts: So Near And Yet So Far?

The rise tapped into the top channel of the pitchfork and showed a large red candle. That was enough to tell us that the six-day, four-week run may halt for a while perhaps. There were no specific reasons that emerged for the drop. Unless you consider the political statement about India will do its own thing etc. that was made by the trade minister Goyal.

You see, the market pays attention to some specific news when it is ready to do so. News is always around. It is just that the market picks and chooses. So, after a run and nearing a resistance, it decided to focus on some adverse news. Nothing 'reversal-like' about it. We should simply go to make another higher bottom and possibly continue higher from there once again. But for the many, hungry for new highs, it became a story of so near and yet so far!

Nothing much is lost, though. Banks have done well, punching out new highs, as mentioned. All the banking results were better than expected. The best part I liked was that they all showed loan growth and that is a bigger signal, collectively, than the individual results by themselves. It shows an economy on the mend. Seen from a month’s perspective, Banks and Financials were probably the best performing segment in the market.

The Metals index almost broke out into new all-time highs. Strength here is always a good signal for the sentiment because this is such a highly patronised (by traders and investors) sector. There were some rumblings of revival in Defence with a slew of new orders reviving interest in the sector. Autos were seen faring well as seasonal sales were top notch. As was Consumption. All in all, lots of positives.

Then why the decline towards the end, everyone asks? The only logical answer to that is price, pattern, time and momentum. Market always moves in ebbs and flows, no matter what the events or news flows. In its recent ebb, it ran into some resistance (as described above) and hence a pullback was in order. (Pattern) Right one cue, the FIIs who had turned buyers in cash markets, came in with some selling.

But they remained buyers in Index derivatives, covering their shorts further. See chart 2. If that trend continues, then the positive pressure on the index can continue as well. But a small discordant note was struck by the fact that the Prop data for index futures showed a negative as on Friday, after having been consistently bullish since 6th Oct. This is usually smart money action. (Pattern again).