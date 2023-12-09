Nifty In Technical Charts: Poll Victory Seals The Lower Levels Now

The gap of last Monday was huge and kind of made it to the record books. While the upward traction of the Nifty was certainly expected once the BJP swept to power, the very robust action of the Bank Nifty was certainly more than expected. It opened higher but then went on to add a further 1000+ points after that wide gap!

We had already discussed in the earlier weeks that the shorts may be in the Banks rather than in the Nifty. This was clearly the case as buying into leading Bank heavyweights. The big move across the week was more from short covering than fresh buying. We did see new delivery-based buying emerge on subsequent days in private bank stocks and SBI, pushing the index along but much of the gains, I would think, came from short covering. By the end of the week, however, the equation had got almost reversed, with the PCR on the Bank Nifty moving to 1.3 levels and put shorts now dominating all the way to current levels (47000 strike). Activity in the Nifty options has been evening out across the week and PCR at 0.96 indicates a neutral status. However, in the monthly series for December, the positions lean towards neutral with straddle positions created in both indices. So, it seems the option players seem to be taking a guarded stance here.

Is it really warranted? History is on the side of the bulls for December. In over 75% of the cases since 1979 (start of the Sensex), December has proved to be a positive return month, averaging around 2.8%. In addition, there is another statistic that says that December preceding a Lok Sabha election year has almost always been a positive month. This is data based on 11 preceding election patterns and the only exception has been 1998, when the world was caught in the global financial mess. Given the historical evidences, it would seem a cautious stance by option players may seem questionable. But given the fact that the month has already seen a move of about 4.7% already, it doesn’t seem so out of place either!

News flow, over the week, was quite positive. Crude dropped further, Gdp numbers came in solid, RBI held rates for the fifth time, growth at 7% was projected by the RBI governor, U.S. markets hit all time highs, SIP flows continued to hit new highs (Rs 17,000 crore now), FPIs continued to be net buyers in the market etc. etc. This provided sufficient fuel for the trends to remain aloft. The Nifty has almost reached the second target at 21,150 given in the last letter. Now, plenty of calls for higher indices are flowing in the media. Let’s us see whether that is likely to happen.

Chart 1 for this week looks at the price action from the point of view of where the liquidity may exist. There are zones marked in green (support) and in red (resistances). After the strong run of Monday and Tuesday, the index made a halt on Wednesday, which it has respected till the end of the week. This should make the liquidity in that high price area as supply zones (and hence resistance) until they are overcome. It also shows the zones from where fresh liquidity provided the necessary fuel to send the prices higher. These can be seen at levels of 20,825 and below that at 20,650 zones. Typically, during a reaction phase the prices drift to the lower bullish liquidity area to find fresh demand. Alternatively, if prices cross over to new highs in the week ahead, fresh supply zones will have to be awaited to estimate resistances based on liquidity. Given that the market has been rising for 30 sessions almost at a trot, I would want the market to prove to me that it has intentions to continue undeterred rather than just assume that it will.