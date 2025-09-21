Nifty In Technical Charts: Niggling Worries May Persist

The only continued good news is that the Bear scores remain paltry, and that gives us comfort that the market has managed to digest most of the bearish news and developments of recent times. Now the question is, can the market put together further rallies if there is some continued good news ahead?

During the week gone by, we had the expected rate cut coming through from the Fed. This was the first one in 2025 (after a flurry in 2024), and to make it even better, there is an expectation of further rate cuts to come from the Fed ahead. This will set off new dominoes of its own – the dollar, US 10-year yields, with the latter having an impact on the spread between Indian bonds and US bond yields, etc. Dollar weakness will have an impact on commodity prices and could even lead to INR looking up some. So, a whole lot of macro stuff that will get reflected on different charts in different ways and keep us busy trying to decipher as to how, finally, they can all impact our market trends!

Will all this lead to clarity or more confusion? I don’t know.But what I do know is that the weekly charts were poised to improve and the daily charts have improved. Now if they continue to improve in the week or two ahead, then I know what I should be doing in the market. In the last week's letter, I had shown the nearest pitchfork channel. This is what I had written: “Continuation beyond last week would succeed in breaking the channel outward (will happen if prices continue above last week’s highs), and that would establish the first of the positive pattern actions within this upmove from the Aug low. It would then enable me to draw a rising pitchfork channel using new price pivots. Let’s watch for that in the week ahead.” Chart 2 shows the new pitchfork drawn now.