Nifty In Technical Charts: New Highs Once Again

Recall that we had indicated a possibility of a high in the previous letters during Feb. 22 to Feb. 24. As if on cue, the index did top out on 23 and started taking a downward path. Prices retraced from 22,344 all the way to 21,851 by Thursday and it indeed seemed like a corrective move was about to unfold. In the last letter, I had indicated two stop losses with prior swing lows (21,600 and 21,150) and it was gratifying to note that the intra week managed to hold comfortably above these two stop-loss levels, thereby leaving our long trade open. Those with continued longs were sitting pretty by the end of the week.

This now enables us to use the same swing low method to shift our stop loss further to SL 1 being 21,850 and SL2 being 21,650 as being the nearest levels for active traders. The same is marked on Chart 2 where one can also note that the Nifty has staged what appears to be a rising triangle breakout. The likely target that is emerging from the breakout levels around 22,250, which is showing a possible move towards 23,250.

Also to be noted in Chart 2 is the situation of the DMI indicator. Here, note that the bulls have been in control ever since the end of January, and even though their dominance was questioned ever so slightly during the last week, the Friday rip fully reestablished the bullish dominance. Further, the ADX line that had commenced on a descent from end Dec 23 signalling some ranging action ahead had also retreated to the neutral levels and the end of week thrust has now managed to get the ADX to get up and rising again.

In the coming days, a continued improvement of the ADX line is what one should be tracking alongside the widening of the DI lines. This will confirm that the new momentum created by the macro data is continuing to have a positive impact on the trends.