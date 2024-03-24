Nifty In Technical Charts: Downside Bias To Remerge?

However, the key levels to watch out for the coming week is around 21,730, which is 0.618 of last leg from end Jan. The breach of this level could be negative for the sentiment dragging Nifty towards 21,170. The next week with only three trading sessions suggests the possibility of dull ranging action, particularly in light of the fact that it is the financial year ending and traders and investors may be more concerned about balancing their books. One can, therefore, expect the volume to drop along with participation. With local triggers being absent, we may have to continue to look at overseas inputs for bigger price action to occur.

Amongst the sectors, the auto sector staged a comeback (Chart 5) and the strong show seen last week highlights that the possibility of some continuation in the week ahead. Strong moves in Maruti that flashed a new high, followed by Tata Motors, Baja Auto, revived the auto sector. With the auto numbers expected in a week, this could be a precursor to some positive vibes that can be expected in this sector in the coming sessions.