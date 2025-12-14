Nifty In Technical Charts: Continue To Be Buyer On Dips

But ranging is OK, is the theme that I have been maintaining for weeks now, because if price damage is not occurring at the high levels, then there is no serious selling. And that prompts me to keep stating that we need to continue to be a buyer during dips. All it requires is for us to define the end of the dip and the revival from those supports.

As can be seen in chart 1, there was a touch down to the lower pitchfork channel (I have drawn two of them using different pivot sets) and the prices have recovered from just around those levels. This is what I mean by mapping support zones and waiting for revival signals to emerge. A nice green candle at a pre-defined support is the market’s way of telling us that it intends to respect that support. Readers can use any other tool as well like moving averages, trendlines, etc. etc.

The chart also shows certain horizontal lines. These are important price pivots that the prices will have to negotiate past when making its way higher. That's the problem with ranging markets — every now and then you will keep running into resistances and supports. Everyone these days has their own levels, depending upon what tool they are using to define the supports and resistances. So, make sure to know what your advisor is using.

In my letters, I mainly use the pitchfork and Ichimoku. I also use the Pivot levels but since the market has been ranging for a while, the pivots also turn a bit choppy and hence, I use them more for trading levels while in a trade than for analysis. Not that they cannot be used for analysis (they can) but I prefer not to, at this juncture. I find them so much more useful when trends emerge.

In last week's letter, I had expressed strong tidings for the Bank Nifty but it too followed the same pattern as the Nifty. But the chart, overall, is still better than the Nifty as it punches out new highs and the consolidation near the top is still quite attractive.