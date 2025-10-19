Nifty In Technical Charts: Buy The Dip Time Is Back!

So, the metal has got locked up somewhere and needs to come out to end this impasse. It will, eventually. But until then, no one quite knows what short term havoc can occur. That fear is keeping the buyers from appearing while egging every kind of holder to sell.

A terrible loop for prices to be caught in. Gold? Don’t see anything new going on there except for parabola momentum. Maybe silver is dragging it higher right now? This does happen, you know.

But a simple point for those asking whether they should invest into silver now? Just see chart 3, the long term chart of silver. A new high has been hit on the metal after 45 long years! If that is not unnerving, I don’t know what can be.

A simple research into silver will tell you that it is far more volatile than gold and hence it is certainly not a hedge. It is, at best, another trading asset. If you are able to catch some short term swings. Gold is a truer hedge, if you are looking for one.

But then, consider this. 90% of the people reading this article don’t have the kind of capital where you have to bother about portfolio hedges, given that most of them would have limited capital. But this is what you read about. Oh you MUST have some gold and silver in your portfolio, say the wise ones. And you MUST have some US stocks too.