Nifty In Technical Charts: Back At The Winning Table

So, in a week, the market has thrown up a bit of excitement – as we are back near the higher end of the recent consolidation band. Four sessions above 25,000 and all that! Wow. Imagine that!

Look what we have all been reduced to. A few sessions above 25,000 is something to celebrate? But months of sideways action have now made us all kind of complacent that this market is not going down. After all, argue the bulls, what else can go wrong from here? Every kind of bad news has come in, right? Poor results on a trot, Trump tariffs, high valuations, etc., etc. Now, the only thing that is left is for the market to shake off its ennui and start moving up, they assert.

But the counterarguments can and are being made. What more does the market want? the bears ask. The budget gave us tax cuts, then the RBI gave us interest rate cuts, and now the govt has given us GST cuts. The DIIs are buying up everything the FIIs are throwing at them, and it is still raining IPOs. Still, the market doesn’t go up, and ergo, it must go down, the bears argue.

Who is correct in this debate? Difficult to say.

So, we continue to wait for the market to resolve this range thingy. It has to be something news-driven, for sure, from within or from overseas. For sure, the expectations for Q2 numbers are low. So, negative surprises may not be very many or may not impact markets too badly. In fact, the market may be positively surprised by some numbers that may come out.

As far as price action goes, refer to chart 1, which shows several rally attempts marked on Nifty daily. We can see that each of them has been a sharp affair. So is the current one. Let not the swiftness fool you because we have seen that earlier, and all of them ended with a pullback into the range. Actually, ever since the June dip, we should be thankful that the market has now dawdled – it has neither shot up nor pushed down with quick turnarounds. Those swift of feet would have probably succeeded some in this market as well.