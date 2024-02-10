Nifty In Technical Charts: At Inflection Point For The Near Term

I had mentioned that the PSU bank space may continue to be in play, and we find that it is the top performer in the last week too. Even the other two top spots are held by the same names—Energy and Oil & Gas. Making good strides are Pharma and IT and I would expect these two to still be in play in the week ahead, maybe trumping PSU banks and Energy as well.

The biggest pain point for the market is the shellacking that the private banks are taking, and they took a 2.88% beating in the week. While they may appear tempting as prices have drawn down, the bigger question is whether they can rally swiftly. On that count, I have some misgivings as the delivery quantity on these names have been increasing steadily, implying exit by long holders and traders switching to trade shorts in them. As a consequence of their decline, their weightage in the Nifty has dropped nearly 5%.

The earnings season has run on now for three weeks and by next week, most of the biggies would have been out with their numbers. The record has been pretty decent so far. Approximately, some 1,900 companies have declared results and of these, about 1,200 have shown positive profit growth and around 660 are showing negative profit growth.

This is a good ratio, showing the trends are likely to stay robust, and considering that hardly any nasty surprises came from leader stocks, the sentiment can be one of continuing to be buyers at lower levels. There is plenty of money around and the SIP component is only increasing. FII flows are a bit ambivalent this month, but the market seems to be pretty okay with that at the moment. In the Nifty, 31 have shown decent growth in profits compared to only eight that have not, and four can be said to be neutral. So, there too, a positive bias.

Placing the expected near-term decline in this context of overall positive business trends, we can conclude that the market may undergo only a limited amount of correction and also, that the correction may be more in terms of time rather than in price. However, there are still many soothsayers out there who are calling for sharp declines and deep corrections. I am not among them, for, as I explained in an earlier letter, the market trend is composed of three parameters—valuations, which not too many are worried about yet, liquidity (still in plenty) and sentiment (which is in fine fettle right now). If all the three are still not even shaken (leave alone being stirred), then anxious buyers will ensure shallow reactions.

The Bank Nifty is to be traded using a range. Higher volatility in a smaller daily range is making life tough for those who favour option trades in this index. Consequently, the zing that used to be there every week seems now to be steadily decreasing. Overall, this index remains in a sell on rally mode in contrast to the Nifty. For further declines, if any, in the coming week, 44,500 is the level to break. Upsides seem capped near 47,300–800 area.

The IT index seems to have clawed its way back over the past few months. Frankly, I had not expected it to do as well as it has done (and had even written so a few months ago). See the chart.