Nifty Hits Record, Sensex Beyond 72,700 As ICICI Bank, ITC, Airtel Lead: Midday Market Update

The benchmark equity indices were trading higher through midday on Monday, led by advances in ICICI Bank Ltd. and most of the sectors.

As of 12:09 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 223.60 points, or 0.48%, higher at 46,608.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 298.34 points, or 0.41%, up at 72,724.98.

The Nifty jumped 0.57% to hit a record high of 22,157.90, and the Sensex touched an intraday high of 72,765.87 so far in the day.