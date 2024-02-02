Nifty Hits Record High As All Sectors Gain; Sensex Nears 72,900: Midday Market Update

Indian stock indices extended gains to trade higher through midday on Friday, with the NSE Nifty 50 hitting an all-time high led by gains in the oil & gas sector, including index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd.

As of 11:53 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 377.90 points, or 1.74%, to 22,075.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1,232.20 points, or 1.72%, to 72,877.50.

The Nifty 50 hit a fresh lifetime high of 22,126.80, and the Sensex touched 73,089.40 so far in the day.

"The undertone remains bullish with the downside protected at 21,630, which is 21-day monthly average support," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt., said.