Nifty Hits Record High After A Month Fuelled By Financial, Energy Stocks
The 50-stock blue-chip index gained as much as 0.7% to close at 26,333.15 points.
India's benchmark Nifty 50 index soared to a record high on Friday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks.
The 50-stock blue-chip index gained 0.7% or 182 points to close at 26,328.55 points, logging a third consecutive session of advance. Intraday, it hit 26,340. The market capitalisation of the index jumped by Rs 1.64 lakh crore.
The BSE Sensex comprised of 30 blue-chip stocks ended 573.41 points or 0.67% higher at 85,762.
The last time the Nifty touched a record high was on Dec. 1, at 26,325.8 points. In 2025, the index gave a return of 10.5%, among the relatively weaker performing markets globally.
The Nifty surged 1.12% to register a second straight week of advance.
Coal India Ltd. was the top gainer in the index, closing over 7% higher. NTPC Ltd. jumped 4.6% and Hindalco Industries Ltd. popped 3.5%.
In terms of points contribution to the Nifty, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. added the most.
Market breadth remained supportive, with 40 stocks advancing and 10 declining in the Nifty pack.
The broader market outperformed the benchmark, with the Nifty Midcap 150 rising 0.94% and Nifty Smallcap 250 adding 0.77%.
The Nifty Bank index hit a life high of 60,203.75 during the final hour of trading, before closing 0.74% higher at 60,150.95.
Analysts expect 2026 to mark a potential turnaround for equities, driven by improved valuations, stabilising currency and flows, easing rates, supportive macro factors like lower crude, and resilient earnings growth despite global trade challenges.