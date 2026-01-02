Nifty Hits Record High After A Month Fuelled By Financial, Energy Stocks

India's benchmark Nifty 50 index soared to a record high on Friday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks.

The 50-stock blue-chip index gained 0.7% or 182 points to close at 26,328.55 points, logging a third consecutive session of advance. Intraday, it hit 26,340. The market capitalisation of the index jumped by Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

The BSE Sensex comprised of 30 blue-chip stocks ended 573.41 points or 0.67% higher at 85,762.

The last time the Nifty touched a record high was on Dec. 1, at 26,325.8 points. In 2025, the index gave a return of 10.5%, among the relatively weaker performing markets globally.

The Nifty surged 1.12% to register a second straight week of advance.