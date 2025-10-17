Nifty Hits One-Year High On Diwali Eve — Reasons Driving D-Street Higher

India's benchmark Nifty 50 hit a one-year high during early trade on Friday, driven by a surge in financial stocks. Telecom, auto and oil and gas sectors contributed the most to gains in the 12-month period.

The Nifty Defence and Nifty Finance are the top sectoral gainers. The Nifty Defence has surged 24% since Oct. 17, 2024.

On the other hand, Nifty IT has fallen 18% to be among the top sectoral losers in the last year. The Nifty Media has shed the most by nearly 25%.