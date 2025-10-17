Business NewsMarketsNifty Hits One-Year High On Diwali Eve — Reasons Driving D-Street Higher
Nifty Hits One-Year High On Diwali Eve — Reasons Driving D-Street Higher

Telecom, auto and oil and gas sectors contributed the most to gains in the 12-month period.

17 Oct 2025, 11:41 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Image NDTV Profit)
India's benchmark Nifty 50 hit a one-year high during early trade on Friday, driven by a surge in financial stocks. Telecom, auto and oil and gas sectors contributed the most to gains in the 12-month period.

The Nifty Defence and Nifty Finance are the top sectoral gainers. The Nifty Defence has surged 24% since Oct. 17, 2024.

On the other hand, Nifty IT has fallen 18% to be among the top sectoral losers in the last year. The Nifty Media has shed the most by nearly 25%.

Indian equities have managed to stay firm despite persistent foreign fund outflows, global trade frictions including the US-India tariff standoff, and geopolitical uncertainty.

After more than a year of consolidation, the breakout signals that market bulls are back in command and potentially setting the stage for a strong performance in the near term, according to Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Mumbai-based broking firm Angel One.

With this breakout, the Nifty now appears poised to retest the calendar year high around 25,700, followed by the 26,000 mark, and eventually the all-time high near 26,300, he said.

Nifty Rally: Key Reasons

  • Corporate earnings upgrade expected. Nifty earnings growth is projected at 8% in FY26 and 16% in FY27, compared to 1% in FY25, while valuations remain reasonable at nearly 20 times FY26 earnings, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

  • Valuations have moderated. The Nifty one-year forward price-to-earnings have moderated from a high of 23.4 in September 2024 to 22.7 now, closer to the three-year median.

  • FIIs are going long. Overseas investors have started going long on the Nifty index since the end of September. On Thursday, the FII Index Long ratio stood at 13.8.

  • Financial stocks are contributing the most to the gains. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have contributed majorly to Nifty's growth.

One-Year Performance 

Top Nifty Gainers

  • Bajaj Finance up 55%

  • Eicher Motors up 53%

  • Bharat Electronics up 47%

  • Maruti Suzuki India up 36%

  • Max Healthcare Institute up 28%

Top Nifty Losers

  • Trent down 38%

  • TCS down 28%

  • Infosys down 27%

  • Tata Motors down 26%

  • Coal India down 21%

