Nifty Forms Bearish Engulfing Near Swing High — Can 20-DMA Support Hold?

On Nifty’s weekly expiry day, the session began on a positive note, with the index swiftly moving above the 25,300 mark. However, it failed to surpass last week’s high of 25,331. Soon after, selling pressure emerged, dragging the index below the previous two sessions’ lows. As the day progressed, the intensity of selling increased, pushing Nifty to an intraday low of 25,060 near the 20-day moving average (DMA). Although the index found temporary support at this level and staged a mild recovery, it eventually settled with a loss of 0.32% at 25,145.50.

The Nifty closed below the previous two sessions’ lows and also breached a key support level at 25,152. Notably, it ended below the crucial resistance of 25,220 a level that had witnessed a decisive breakout on Monday. The index also registered a fresh distribution day as trading volumes were significantly higher than the previous session, accompanying the 0.32% decline. A large bearish candle resembling a bearish engulfing pattern was formed, with a daily range of nearly 250 points, well above the 10-day average. This development was in line with earlier expectations highlighted in prior analysis.

Interestingly, the bearish candle emerged near a confluence of swing highs a region where similar patterns have appeared on at least two past occasions. With the index retracing from the symmetrical triangle’s resistance and failing to close above the previous day’s high for two consecutive sessions, long positions should be approached with caution. Furthermore, the close below the prior day’s low, coupled with higher volume, reinforces a weak undertone.