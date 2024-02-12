Nifty Ends Near 21,600, Sensex Close To 71,000 As Most Sectors Decline: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices ended lower on Monday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 166.45 points or 0.76%, lower at 21,616.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 523 points or 0.73%, to end at 71,072.49.

The Nifty hit an intraday low of 21,574.75 and the Sensex touched a low of 70,922.57 on Monday.

The indices opened on a cautious note and moved into the red, led by selling in heavyweight banks, metals and mining companies, according to Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. "The 50 index continued to trend with a negative bias as it marked the third consecutive lower low."