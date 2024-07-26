Nifty Ends At Record Closing High To Log Best Weekly Streak In Over Six Years: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices snapped five consecutive days of fall to end at their highest closing levels on Friday. On a weekly basis, the Nifty recorded its best streak of weekly gains since eight weeks ended Jan. 22, 2018.

Both indices ended at their highest closing levels. The Nifty closed at 24,834.85, up 1.76% or 428.75 points, and the Sensex closed at 81,332.72, up 1.62% or 1,292.92 points.

The Nifty also hit its intraday high of 24,861.15 points in the last minute of trade. Both the indices rose 1.8% intraday.

"Indian shares opened on a strong note Friday, driven by data showing the U.S. economy grew at an estimated annual rate of 2.8% from April to June, doubling the previous quarter’s growth rate," according to Avdhut Bagkar, a technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

"Cooling inflation in the U.S. also fueled expectations of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts," he said. "This positive sentiment helped benchmark equity indices end a five-day losing streak, closing at their highest levels of the week."