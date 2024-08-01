Nifty Ends Above 25,000 For The First Time As Heavyweights Lead Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices continued their record run for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 crossing the key psychological level of 25,000 for the first time as sentiments brightened after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted of a possible rate cut in September.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points, higher to end at a fresh record high of 81,867.55, and Nifty added 59.75 points, or 0.24%, to end at a fresh lifetime high of 25,010.90. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 25,078.30, and the Sensex hit an intraday high of 82,129.49.

"Reaching the 25,000 mark is a significant milestone for Nifty, reflecting robust economic growth and positive investor sentiment," said Robin Arya, small-case manager and founder at GoalFi.

"However, we remain cautiously bullish as sectors like financial services and IT in the Nifty50 might need more time to reach new highs to further push up the Nifty, and some consolidation is expected at the index level."